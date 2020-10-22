EN
    10:48, 22 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 181 daily COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 181 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The number of people recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day stands at 45. 2 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 36,381, killing 390, while 28,363 have defeated it countrywide.


