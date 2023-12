Kazakhstan reports 1977 cases of coronavirus infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 8 p.m. April 21, ten new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

To date, 1977 cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the country. 392 cases in Nur-Sultan, 672 cases in Almaty, 101 cases in Karaganda region, 82 cases in Akmola region, 80 cases in Atyrau region, 65 cases in Zhambyl region, 103 cases in the city of Shymkent, 11 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 53 cases in Almaty region, 27 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 33 cases in Pavlodar region, 14 cases in Mangistau region, 151 cases in Kyzylorda region, 70 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 66 cases in Turkestan region and 27 cases in Kostanay region.