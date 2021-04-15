Kazakhstan reports 2,002 daily COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,002 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 463. Almaty city comes in second with 353 recoveries. The third highest number of fresh daily recoveries from coronavirus has been recorded in Kostanay region - 228.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Almaty region – 224, Karaganda region – 138, Akmola region – 122, West Kazakhstan region – 114, and Aktobe region – 105.

79 more have defeated the virus in Atyrau region, 46 in East Kazakhstan region, 42 in North Kazakhstan region, 39 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in Mangistau region, 10 in Turkestan region, six in Zhambyl region, and five in the city of Shymkent.

The country’s number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 239,448.