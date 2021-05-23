Kazakhstan reports 2,167 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 519 cases. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 349 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 322.
Almaty and Akmola regions logged 143 and 135 new COVID-19 cases, accordingly.
93 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 91 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Atyrau region, 82 – in Aktobe region, 80 – Pavlodar region, 63 – in Shymkent city, 50 – in Mangistau region, 43 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, 373,182 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.