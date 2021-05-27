Kazakhstan reports 2,196 daily recoveries from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,196 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of people recovered from the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours – 582. Coming in second is Karaganda region – 401. The third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 200.

Triple digit numbers of COVID-19 fresh daily recoveries have also been recorded in Shymkent city – 170, Akmola region – 152, West Kazakhstan region – 104, and Almaty region – 102.

East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions have seen 87 and 81 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

59 more recovered from COVID-19 in Atyrau region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 45 in Turkestan region, 42 in Zhambyl region, 40 in Mangistau region, 31 in Kostanay region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, and 18 in North Kazakhstan region.

A total of 345,984 have so far made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in the country.