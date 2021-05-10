EN
    10:39, 10 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 2,260 new daily COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,260 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 509. Ranked second is Nur-Sultan city with 469 daily COVID-19 recoveries. Akmola region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 295

    Almaty and Karaganda regions round out the top 5 with 277 and 239 daily COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    Aktobe and Pavlodar regions have reported 61 and 57 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

    Zhambyl and Turkestan regions have reported 56 daily recoveries each.

    54 more recovered cases have been reported in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 41 in West Kazakhstan region, 31 in Atyrau region, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 24 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Shymkent city, and six in Kostanay region.

    A total of 299,528 have so far made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in the country.

