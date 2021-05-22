Kazakhstan reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 521 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 351 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 326.
179 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. Akmola region reported 134 new COVID-19 cases. Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions logged 119 and 102 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
94 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 93 – in Pavlodar region, 74 – in Shymkent city, 68 – in Aktobe region, 43 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Kostanay region, 36 – in Turkestan region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 – in Kyzylorda region.
In total, 371,015 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.