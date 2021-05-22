Kazakhstan reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,267 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 521 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 351 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 326.

179 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. Akmola region reported 134 new COVID-19 cases. Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions logged 119 and 102 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

94 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 93 – in Pavlodar region, 74 – in Shymkent city, 68 – in Aktobe region, 43 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Kostanay region, 36 – in Turkestan region, 31 – in Zhambyl region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 27 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, 371,015 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.