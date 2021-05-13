Kazakhstan reports 2,283 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

389 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 597 in Almaty, 82 in Shymkent, 104 in Akmola region, 87 in Aktobe region, 216 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 37 in Zhambyl region, 97 in West Kazakhstan, 250 in Karaganda region, 26 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 37 in Mangistau region, 109 in Pavlodar region, 35 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 350,591.