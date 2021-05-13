EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 13 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 2,283 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 2,283 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    389 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 597 in Almaty, 82 in Shymkent, 104 in Akmola region, 87 in Aktobe region, 216 in Almaty region, 75 in Atyrau region, 87 in East Kazakhstan, 37 in Zhambyl region, 97 in West Kazakhstan, 250 in Karaganda region, 26 in Kostanay region, 30 in Kyzylorda region, 37 in Mangistau region, 109 in Pavlodar region, 35 in North Kazakhstan, 25 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 350,591.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!