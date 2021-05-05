Kazakhstan reports 2,298 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,298 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 645. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of daily infections – 285 and 239, respectively.

Daily COVID-19 cases are also in triple-digit territory in Almaty region – 189, Akmola region – 135, West Kazakhstan region – 129, and Pavlodar region – 116.

87 more cases have been recorded in East Kazakhstan region, 85 in Atyrau region, 80 in Shymkent city, 71 in Aktobe region, 69 in Kyzylorda region, 65 in Zhambyl region, 42 in Mangistau region, 26 in Kostanay region, 22 in Turkestan region, and 13 in North Kazakhstan region.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has totaled 332,369.