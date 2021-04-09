Kazakhstan reports 2,440 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 717 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 446 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases -256.
169 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Karaganda region. Atyrau region reported 149 new COVID-19 cases. Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Akmola region logged 116, 110, and 101 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 49 – in East Kazakhstan region, 49 – in North Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Kyzylorda region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 38 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in Mangistau region, and 23 – in Turkestan regions.
In total, 263,943 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.