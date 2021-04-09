Kazakhstan reports 2,440 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,440 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 717 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 446 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases -256.

169 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Karaganda region. Atyrau region reported 149 new COVID-19 cases. Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Akmola region logged 116, 110, and 101 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 49 – in East Kazakhstan region, 49 – in North Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Kyzylorda region, 38 – in Zhambyl region, 38 – in Pavlodar region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in Mangistau region, and 23 – in Turkestan regions.

In total, 263,943 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.