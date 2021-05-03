Kazakhstan reports 2,496 new COVID-19 cases
The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 667. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 352 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added the third highest number of cases – 235. The fourth highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Almaty region – 180.
143 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Pavlodar region. Akmola region reported 136 COVID-19 case.
118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Shymkent city, 93 – in Kyzylorda region, 85 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 – in Atyrau region, 68 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Mangistau region, 27 – in Kostanay region, 21 – in Turkestan region, and 19 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 327,995 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.