Kazakhstan reports 2,496 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 2,496 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of daily infections registered in Almay city climbed to 667. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 352 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region added the third highest number of cases – 235. The fourth highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Almaty region – 180.

143 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Pavlodar region. Akmola region reported 136 COVID-19 case.

118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 110 – in West Kazakhstan region, 109 – in Shymkent city, 93 – in Kyzylorda region, 85 – in East Kazakhstan region, 75 – in Atyrau region, 68 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Mangistau region, 27 – in Kostanay region, 21 – in Turkestan region, and 19 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 327,995 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.