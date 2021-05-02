Kazakhstan reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 685 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 429 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region elbowed aside Karaganda region and posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 275.
237 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Karaganda region. Pavlodar region reported 176 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions logged 157 and 146 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 117 – in Shymkent city, 94 – in East Kazakhstan region, 88 – in Atyrau region, 69 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Mangistau region, 44 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Turkestan region, and 27 – in Kostanay region
In total, 325,499 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.