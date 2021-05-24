EN
    08:39, 24 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 2,792 new daily COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,792 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 680. Ranked second is Almaty region with 489 daily COVID-19 recoveries. Shymkent city and Karaganda region are third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 364 each.

    Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city have also recorded triple-digit daily COVID-19 recoveries - 345 and 187, accordingly.

    98 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region.

    East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions have been reported 65 recovered cases each, West Kazakhstan region - 40, Kyzylorda region - 35, North Kazakhstan region - 21, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions – 15 each, Turkestan region – five, and Aktobe region – four.

    A total of 338,730 have so far made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in the country.


