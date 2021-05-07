Kazakhstan reports 2,840 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 689 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 586 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 250.
229 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. West Kazakhstan region reported 145 new COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city and Akmola regions logged 139 and 137 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
119 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 108 – in East Kazakhstan region,87 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, 60 – in Mangistau region,58 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Kostanay region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.
In total, 337,652 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.