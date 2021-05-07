Kazakhstan reports 2,840 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 689 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 586 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 250.

229 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. West Kazakhstan region reported 145 new COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city and Akmola regions logged 139 and 137 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

119 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 108 – in East Kazakhstan region,87 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, 60 – in Mangistau region,58 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Kostanay region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 337,652 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.