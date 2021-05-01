Kazakhstan reports 2,877 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,877 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 697 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 570 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 235.

210 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. Pavlodar region reported 165 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions logged 155 and 148 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

117 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 105 – in Shymkent city, 97 – in East Kazakhstan region, 87 – in Kyzylorda region, 83 – in Atyrau region, 71 – in Zhambyl region, 60 – in Mangistau region, 28 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 24 – in Turkestan region.

In total, 322,695 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.