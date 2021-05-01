Kazakhstan reports 2,877 new COVID-19 cases
Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 697 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 570 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 235.
210 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. Pavlodar region reported 165 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions logged 155 and 148 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.
117 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 105 – in Shymkent city, 97 – in East Kazakhstan region, 87 – in Kyzylorda region, 83 – in Atyrau region, 71 – in Zhambyl region, 60 – in Mangistau region, 28 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 24 – in Turkestan region.
In total, 322,695 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.