Kazakhstan reports 2 more deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 188 more in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

2 deaths and 65 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia the country registered over the past day have also been reported.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,545 Kazakhstanis, killing 412. 29,351 have made full recovery from the disease so far.