Kazakhstan reports 218 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 218 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 3.2%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Almaty region -7 (3.3%), Atyrau region - 23 (3.0%), Aktobe region – 3 (1.3%), Zhambyl region - 9 (4.3%), West Kazakhstan region - 10 (3.0%), Karaganda region - 24 (9.1%), Kostanay region - 12 (12.2%), Kyzylorda region - 5 (2.0%), Mangistau region - 1 (0.6%), Turkestan region -5 (2.1%), Almaty city - 37 (2.0%), Nur-Sultan city - 32 (2.5%), Shymkent city - 50 (11.4%).

To date, 6,969 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.