Kazakhstan reports 22 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22 more coronavirus infection cases were registered in Kazakhstan. 16 of them were detected in Kazakh capital, 4 in Almaty, 1 in Atyrau and 1 in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

As of today there are 251 confirmed cases in Kazakhstan. Out of which 151 were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 64 in Almaty, 7 cases in Karaganda, 6 in Atyrau region, 6 in Akmola, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region and 2 in Kyzylorda region.