Kazakhstan reports 245 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 245 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.9%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Karaganda region - 50 (4.2%),

Almaty city - 35 (1.2%),

Aktobe region - 26 (6.5%),

Nur-Sultan city - 23 (0.9%),

West Kazakhstan region - 18 (2, 1%),

Zhambyl region - 16 (3.6%),

Shymkent city - 14 (1.4%),

Mangistau region - 12 (3.6%),

Almaty region - 11 (2.5%),

North Kazakhstan region - 7 (10.8%),

Akmola region - 5 (2.8%),

East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.5%),

Kyzylorda region - 5 (1.1%),

Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),

Kostanay region - 3 (1.5%),

Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%)

To date, 13,319 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 8,015. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 61.