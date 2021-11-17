EN
    10:25, 17 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 26 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry released the updated daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Health Ministry, 24 people have died of the coronavirus infection and two of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,058 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 2,298 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


