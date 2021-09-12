EN
    11:45, 12 September 2021

    Kazakhstan reports 270 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 270 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    13 people have died of and 120 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 72,742. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 59,773 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,664.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,575 cases of and 4,120 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


