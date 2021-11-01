Kazakhstan reports 28 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 28 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died of and 57 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 79,652. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 68,917 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,036.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,395 cases of and 1,730 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.