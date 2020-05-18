Kazakhstan reports 283 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 283 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 4.6%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered over the past day in the regions: Akmola region - 1 (0.8%), Almaty region - 3 (1.5%), Atyrau region - 86 (15.9%), Zhambyl region - 2 (1.0%), West Kazakhstan region - 13 (4.2%), Karaganda region - 18 (7.8%), Kostanay region - 1 (1.3%), Kyzylorda region - 1 (0.4%), Mangistau region - 8 (5.2%), Pavlodar region - 3 (1.9%), Turkestan region - 19 (9.5%), North Kazakhstan region - 2 (5.6%), Almaty city - 46 (2.6%), Nur-Sultan city - 20 (1.6%), Shymkent city - 60 (17.3%).

To date, 6,440 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.