Kazakhstan reports 29 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 29 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died and 45 patients have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 44,414 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 32,228 people have made full recoveries. The disease has claimed lives of 475 people in the said period.