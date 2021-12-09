Kazakhstan reports 3.7fold drop in number of COVID-19 patients

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds stands at 24% and that of ICU beds – 21% in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh health minister pointed out that a positive downward trend in the number of people under COVID-19 treatment is observed. According to him, there has been a 3.7-time decline in COVID-19 patients from 84,268 to 22,353 over the past three months.

The country has reported a total of 977,714 cases of the coronavirus infection with a positive PCR test result and 83,209 cases with a negative PCR test result. 95% of the COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Tsoi said that the R number stands at 0.92, a 1.2fold drop compared to the August figure.