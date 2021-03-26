Kazakhstan reports 3 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 63 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has also reported three more deaths and 171 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 50,215 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries stands at 47,035. The death toll has risen to 672.