Kazakhstan reports 3 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has registered three deaths and 50 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 53,093. The death toll stands at 812. Nationwide, 51,870 have so far recovered from the disease.

Notably, the country has recorded 2,076 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.