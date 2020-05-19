Kazakhstan reports 311 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 311 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 4.8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Akmola region - 8 (6.3%), Almaty region - 3 (1.4%), Atyrau region - 142 (22.6%), Zhambyl region - 2 (1.5%), West Kazakhstan region - 6 (1.9%), Karaganda region - 13 (5.2%), Kostanay region - 19 (24.1%), Kyzylorda region - 4 (1.6%), Mangistau region - 1 (0.6%), Pavlodar region - 2 (1.2%), Turkestan region - 18 (8.2%), North Kazakhstan region - 1 (2.6%), Almaty city - 24 (1.3%), Nur-Sultan city - 36 (2.9%), Shymkent city - 31 (7.6%).

To date, 6,751 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.