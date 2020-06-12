EN
    08:43, 12 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 314 new coronavirus cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 314 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 2.3%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in:

    Nur-Sultan city - 52 (4.0%),

    Almaty city - 48 (1.6%),

    Shymkent city - 29 (2.8%),

    Aktobe region - 48 (10.8%),

    Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %),

    Almaty region - 20 (4.3%),

    West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%),

    Atyrau region - 14 (1.1%),

    Mangistau region - 11 (3.1%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 9 (4 , 2%),

    Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%),

    Turkestan region - 4 (1.0%),

    North Kazakhstan region - 4 (5.6%),

    Akmola region - 2 (1.1%),

    Pavlodar region - 2 (0.7%),

    Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%),

    In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,593. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.


