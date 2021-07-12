EN
    10:29, 12 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 34 daily coronavirus deaths

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus infection stands at 34 in the country, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 34 daily COVID-19 fatalities, 10 has been reported in Karaganda region, seven in Nur-Sultan city, five in West Kazakhstan region, and three in Akmola region. Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions have each reported two COVID-19 fatalities, while Shymkent city, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions have each registered one COVID-19 death.

    Earlier it was reported that three people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia in the country, including two in Atyrau region and one in Mangistau region.


