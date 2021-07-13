Kazakhstan reports 35 daily COVID-19 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 people have died of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 35, eight have died in Karaganda region, seven in Nur-Sultan city, five in Shymkent city as well as West Kazakhstan region, four in Akmola region, three in Mangistau region, and one in Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau regions.

As earlier reported, the country has reported six people tested negative for COVID-19 have died of pneumonia, including three in Shymkent city and one in Nur-Sultan as well as Pavlodar and Turkestan regions.