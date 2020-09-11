EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:47, 11 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 353 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 353 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, one death and 37 recoveries from pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms have been reported countrywide.

    It is also reported that a total of 28,928 people have been affected by, 318 died of and 6,642 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!