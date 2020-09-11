09:47, 11 September 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 353 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 353 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.
Over the past day, one death and 37 recoveries from pneumonia with COVID-19 symptoms have been reported countrywide.
It is also reported that a total of 28,928 people have been affected by, 318 died of and 6,642 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia countrywide since August 1.