09:46, 13 June 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 366 new coronavirus cases
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 366 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 2.6%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in:
Nur-Sultan city - 24 (0.9%),
Almaty city - 46 (1.5%),
Shymkent city – 46 (1.5%),
Pavlodar region - 35 (11.7%),
Atyrau region - 32 (2.6%),
West Kazakhstan region - 20 (2.2%),
Turkestan region - 20 (4.8%),
Aktobe region - 10 (2.0 %),
Almaty region - 10 (2.0%),
East Kazakhstan region -10 (4.5%),
Zhambyl region - 9 (1.9%),
North Kazakhstan region - 8 (10.5%),
Kyzylorda region - 7 (1.4%),
Kostanay region - 5 (2.4%),
Akmola region - 4 (2.2%),
Mangistau region - 3 (0.8%).
In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,238 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,829. 70 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.