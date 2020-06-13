Kazakhstan reports 366 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 366 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 2.6%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in:

Nur-Sultan city - 24 (0.9%),

Almaty city - 46 (1.5%),

Shymkent city – 46 (1.5%),

Pavlodar region - 35 (11.7%),

Atyrau region - 32 (2.6%),

West Kazakhstan region - 20 (2.2%),

Turkestan region - 20 (4.8%),

Aktobe region - 10 (2.0 %),

Almaty region - 10 (2.0%),

East Kazakhstan region -10 (4.5%),

Zhambyl region - 9 (1.9%),

North Kazakhstan region - 8 (10.5%),

Kyzylorda region - 7 (1.4%),

Kostanay region - 5 (2.4%),

Akmola region - 4 (2.2%),

Mangistau region - 3 (0.8%).

In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,238 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 8,829. 70 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.