Kazakhstan reports 403 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 403 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 5.1%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions: Almaty region - 6 (2.2%), Atyrau region - 22 (2.6%), Zhambyl region - 10 (4.0%), Karaganda region - 90 (19.1%), Aktobe region 18 (7.1%), Kostanay region - 5 (4.3%), North Kazakhstan region – 6 (15.0%), East Kazakhstan region 2 (3.3%), Kyzylorda region - 5 (1.8%), West Kazakhstan region 16 (4.3%), Mangistau region - 2 (1.2%), Turkestan region - 33 (11.8%), Almaty city - 97 (4.7%), Nur-Sultan city - 58 (3.8%), Shymkent city - 33 (5.7%).

To date, 8,322 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.