Kazakhstan reports 416 new coronavirus cases countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 416 new confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24h.

Of them, 105 are in Nur-Sultan, 119 – in Almaty, 29 – in Shymkent, 6 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 42 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in East Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 39 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Kostanay region, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 7 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 – in Turkistan region, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19 spread informed.

1,308,957 coronavirus cases have been confirmed countrywide.



