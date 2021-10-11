Kazakhstan reports 42 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 42 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Four people have died of and 112 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 77,247. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 65,208 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,914.

Notably, the country has logged 1,717 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,444 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.