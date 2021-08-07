Kazakhstan reports 426 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 426 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

30 people have died of and 173 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 62,990. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 55,411 in the country.

Notably, 7,899 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,638 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

The country’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.