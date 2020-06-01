EN
    08:20, 01 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 450 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 450 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 4.1%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city - 101 (4.8%),

    Atyrau region - 69 (6.7%),

    Karaganda region - 59 (6.8%),

    West Kazakhstan region - 44 (7.1%),

    Shymkent city - 32 (3 , 8%),

    Almaty city - 31 (1.2%),

    Kyzylorda region - 31 (8.4%),

    Mangistau region - 17 (6.8%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 16 (13.4%),

    Akmola region - 14 (9.2%),

    Turkestan region - 9 (2.4%),

    Almaty region - 8 (2.3%),

    North Kazakhstan region - 5 (9.3%),

    Kostanay region - 5 (2.8%),

    Aktobe region - 5 (1.5%),

    Zhambyl region - 3 (0.8%),

    Pavlodar region - 1 (0.5%).

    To date, 11,308 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 5,404. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 41.


