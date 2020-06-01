Kazakhstan reports 450 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 450 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 4.1%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Nur-Sultan city - 101 (4.8%),

Atyrau region - 69 (6.7%),

Karaganda region - 59 (6.8%),

West Kazakhstan region - 44 (7.1%),

Shymkent city - 32 (3 , 8%),

Almaty city - 31 (1.2%),

Kyzylorda region - 31 (8.4%),

Mangistau region - 17 (6.8%),

East Kazakhstan region - 16 (13.4%),

Akmola region - 14 (9.2%),

Turkestan region - 9 (2.4%),

Almaty region - 8 (2.3%),

North Kazakhstan region - 5 (9.3%),

Kostanay region - 5 (2.8%),

Aktobe region - 5 (1.5%),

Zhambyl region - 3 (0.8%),

Pavlodar region - 1 (0.5%).

To date, 11,308 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 5,404. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 41.