EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 18 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 46 weekly COVID-19 deaths

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported over the past week November 9 to 15 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 46 COVID-19 fatalities, 4 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 12 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 5 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Pavlodar region.

    The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,945.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!