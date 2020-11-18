Kazakhstan reports 46 weekly COVID-19 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported over the past week November 9 to 15 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Of 46 COVID-19 fatalities, 4 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 12 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 5 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Mangistau region, and 2 in Pavlodar region.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,945.