Kazakhstan reports 52 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 52 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died of and 106 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 83,557. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 75,699 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,192.

Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.