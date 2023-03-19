EN
    21:10, 19 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 54.09% voter turnout in parliamentary elections as of 8:00 pm

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The updated data indicate 54.09% of the total Kazakhstani citizens included in the lists received ballots as of 20:10 March 19, 2023, Kazinform cites the press service of the Central Election Commission.

    Voter turnout by region:

    Abai region – 57.02%

    Akmola region –60.01%

    Aktobe region – 57.45%

    Almaty region – 60.03%

    Atyrau region – 50.22%

    West Kazakhstan region – 59.01%

    Zhambyl region – 65.21%

    Zhetysu region – 55.32%

    Karaganda region – 59.48%

    Kostanay region – 65.10%

    Kyzylorda region – 66.46%

    Mangistau region – 54.08%

    Pavlodar region – 58.68%

    North Kazakhstan region – 65.25%

    Turkestan region – 53.01%

    Ulytau region – 58.99%

    East Kazakhstan region – 64.15%

    Astana city – 42.91%

    Almaty city – 25.82%

    Shymkent city – 45.46%

    According to the updated data, 12,035,004 people are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections in the country. As of 8:00pm, 6,509,695 Kazakhstanis received ballots, which is 54.09% of the citizens included in the list.


