Kazakhstan reports 58 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 58 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of and 61 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 87,835. Those killed by the disease number 5,322. So far, the country has reported 81,363 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has logged 1,008 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 3,439 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



