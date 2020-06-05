EN
    21:16, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 6,848 recovered from coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 152 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

    The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 6,848, including

    1,313 in Nur-Sultan city,

    1,770 in Almaty city,

    404 in Shymkent city,

    138 in Akmola region,

    214 in Aktobe region,

    267 in Almaty region,

    696 in Atyrau region,

    60 in East Kazakhstan region,

    218 in Zhambyl region,

    353 in West Kazakhstan region,

    405 in Karaganda region,

    106 in Kostanay region,

    281 in Kyzylorda region,

    162 in Mangistau region,

    160 in Pavlodar region,

    47 in North Kazakhstan region,

    254 in Turkestan region.

    In total, 12,312 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 52 people in the country.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
