    11:42, 17 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 6 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 68 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    Over the past day, the country has registered ix deaths and 72 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 51,763. The death toll has risen to 748. Nationwide, 50,550 have so far recovered from the disease.


