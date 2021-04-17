Kazakhstan reports 6 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 68 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, the country has registered ix deaths and 72 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 51,763. The death toll has risen to 748. Nationwide, 50,550 have so far recovered from the disease.