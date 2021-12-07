Kazakhstan reports 6 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added six cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Four people have died of and 80 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 82,982. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 74,689 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,167.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 545 cases of and 1,165 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



