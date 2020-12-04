Kazakhstan reports 64 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 225 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

2 deaths and 64 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the country over the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 42,680 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 448 people have succumbed to and 30,792 have recovered from the disease.