EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:22, 25 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,750 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to date. Of them, 117 are in hospitals, and 1,633 are at home care, the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare reported.

    66 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours. Another six have COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.

    The condition of six patients is evaluated as serious. Five patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

    Since March 13, 2020, the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases countrywide has reached 1,405,564.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare ANSA News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!