EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:02, 20 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of 6:00 voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential election stood at 67,85% as 8,108,668 people have cast their ballots, Central Election Commission official Shavkat Utemissov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the commissions of the regions and cities of republican significance, as of 6:00pm 67,85% of those eligible to vote cast their ballots in the Kazakh presidential election, said Utemissov at a briefing at the central communication service.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!