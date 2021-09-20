EN
    10:10, 20 September 2021

    Kazakhstan reports 67 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 67 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Six people have died of and 50 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 74,092. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 60,767 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,740.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 2,438 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 2,944 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.


