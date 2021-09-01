Kazakhstan reports 7,207 more recoveries, total at 680,836

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,207 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and Karaganda region have added the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,921 and 1,392, respectively. Nur-Sultan city has reported the third highest triple-digit number of daily coronavirus recoveries – 661.

Over the past day, 565 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Shymkent city, 395 in Aktobe region, 365 in Almaty region, 340 in Pavlodar region, Mangistau region, 284 in Akmola region, 177 in Zhambyl region, 166 in Atyrau region, 144 in Kyzylorda region, 139 in Turkestan region, 128 in West Kazakhstan region, and 123 in Kostanay region.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 80 more recoveries and East Kazakhstan region – 49.

In total, 680,836 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.